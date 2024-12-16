Venezuelan rights group reports 3rd in-custody death among people detained in post-election unrest

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A man detained in Venezuela during the civil unrest that followed the country’s disputed July presidential election has died while in custody. His is the third such death reported by the inmates’ rights group, Venezuelan Prison Observatory. The nongovernmental organization says the 43-year-old man died Monday after spending more than four months at a detention facility. His death came as Venezuela’s top prosecutor announced that roughly a fourth of the 2,000 people detained in connection with post-election demonstrations had been granted prison release orders. The inmates’ rights group said the man was detained Aug. 1 along with his son, who remains in custody.

