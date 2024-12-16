Virginia man convicted of funneling money to Islamic State group

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man targeted by an FBI sting operation has been convicted on terrorism charges for collecting funds on behalf of the Islamic State group. Thirty-five-year-old Mohammed Chhipa of Springfield was convicted late Friday afternoon on all five counts against him, including providing material support to a terrorist organization, after a weeklong trial at federal court in Alexandria. The jury deliberated for about three hours. Prosecutors say Chhipa met several times with an undercover FBI operative who gave him hundreds of dollars on multiple occasions in 2021 and 2022, earmarked for the Islamic State group.

