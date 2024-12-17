After Assad’s fall, the task of unearthing the dead from Syria’s mass graves is just beginning
Associated Press
NAJHA, Syria (AP) — Tens of thousands of Syrians are believed to be buried in mass graves scattered around the country, victims of the security agencies of ousted President Bashar Assad. Experts are quickly working to secure the sites so the longer task of unearthing the dead, documenting them and trying to identify them can begin. A former U.S. ambassador, Stephen Rapp, is talking to Syria’s new rulers to offer help in the process. At one site south of Damascus, mounds of turned earth marked the site of one suspected grave, with a few bones visible on the surface.