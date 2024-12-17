Germany’s election contenders set out contrasting plans to revive the economy, reduce migration

BERLIN (AP) — Leading contenders in Germany’s upcoming election have presented their programs, setting out contrasting visions of how to put new vigor into Europe’s biggest economy and tackle other issues such as migration. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a center-left Social Democrat, will seek a second term in the parliamentary election expected on Feb. 23. He hopes for a come-from-behind victory against center-right challenger Friedrich Merz, whose Union bloc leads all recent polls. The Social Democrats, Union and the Greens — for whom Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck is seeking the top job — all hope to implement as much as they can of their programs. But any new government will almost certainly be a coalition and require extensive compromises.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.