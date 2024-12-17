How the Roxies are made: Behind the iconic role in Broadway’s megahit ‘Chicago’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Broadway revival of “Chicago” has lasted for decades, in part thanks to casting celebrities in the top spots of a show about the venality of celebrity. Roxie Hart, the washed-up chorus girl and murderer at its heart, has been played by such diverse actors as Brooke Shields, Sandy Duncan, Marilu Henner, Christie Brinkley and Mel B. The secret is that the role has some elasticity to it, with the choreography fitting to the specifics of each actor. Insiders say some Roxies need lots of work, including singing lessons. But some Roxies you leave alone.

