Iran pauses the process to implement a new, stricter headscarf law for women, official says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian official says authorities have paused the process of implementing a new, stricter law on women’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab. The legislation, which was approved by the parliament in September 2023, won’t be sent to the government to enact. The surprise development means the legislation was halted, at least temporarily. Many believe the law could have reignited the protests that engulfed the Islamic Republic after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s vice president in charge of parliamentary affairs, was quoted as saying in an interview on Monday with the pro-reform Ham Mihan daily that “it was decided that this law will not be referred to the government by the parliament for now.”

