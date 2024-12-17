Most US teens are abstaining from drinking, smoking and marijuana, survey says

NEW YORK (AP) — Teen drug use hasn’t rebounded from its drop during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to the results from a large annual national survey released Tuesday. About 67% of 12th graders this year said they hadn’t used alcohol, marijuana, cigarettes or e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days. That’s the largest percentage seen in an annual national survey. Among 10th graders, 80% said they hadn’t used any of those substances recently. That’s also a record. The only significant increase occurred in nicotine pouches. About 6% of 12th graders saying they’d used them in the previous year.

