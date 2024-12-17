The killing of a Russian general is one of several that Moscow blames on Ukraine

Ukraine’s Security Service has claimed responsibility for killing Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of the military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, in a bombing in Moscow. Kirillov, 54, was killed Tuesday alongside his assistant, Ilya Polikarov. An official with the SBU said the agency was behind the attack. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information, described Kirillov as a “war criminal and an entirely legitimate target.” Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out other high-profile attacks throughout the nearly 3-year-old war. Kyiv has hinted at its involvement but Ukrainian officials have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility.

