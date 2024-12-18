André 3000’s alt-jazz, ‘no bars’ solo album stunned fans. Now, it’s up for Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — No one was expecting it. In late 2023, André 3000 released his debut solo album, “New Blue Sun.” It was 18 years after his legendary rap group Outkast’s last studio album, “Idlewild.” “New Blue Sun” is a six-track instrumental album of ambient alt-jazz. There are “no bars,” he joked to The Associated Press. But it is Grammy-nominated, up for three awards in 2025 including album of the year. André 3000 says he’s surprised by the attention but grateful for it. He believes listening habits are changing. That’s perhaps why Grammy voters are paying attention to his album alongside fellow nominees Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

