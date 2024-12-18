Nigerians press for solar jobs and electricity, with little success

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — In Nigeria, roughly 85 million people do not have access to electricity. Yet large solar projects that could improve this situation have faltered. Developers struggle to get financing for new projects and connect them with a woefully inadequate electrical grid. Sales of solar lights and chargers have grown quickly and provide some new jobs. One company, Sun King, has a large network of salespeople and installers who sell to people not served by the power grid. Nigeria relies on oil exports for revenue and uses natural gas to produce the bulk of its electricity. It’s a prime example of the challenge countries face growing their economy and reducing emissions.

