US repatriates 3 Guantanamo Bay detainees, including one held 17 years without charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has transferred two Malaysian detainees at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. military prison to their home country. That’s after they pleaded guilty to charges stemming from deadly 2002 bombings in Bali and agreed to testify against the alleged ringleader of that and other attacks. The move leaves just 27 detainees still at Guantanamo. President George W. Bush set up a tribunal and special detention center there after the Sept. 11, 2001 al-Qaida attacks. Fifteen of the detainees have been held for years without charge. The Pentagon said Tuesday said it had sent another of those never-charged detainees to his home in Kenya.

