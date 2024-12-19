Connecticut officer found justified in fatal shooting of carjacking suspect

Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General says a police officer was justified when he fatally shot a man as he tried to flee in a stolen vehicle while being attacked by a police dog. A report released Thursday found a West Hartford Officer Andrew Teeter was justified in firing five rounds into the torso of Mike Alexander-Garcia on Aug. 8, 2023, after sending in his police dog and jumping into the vehicle himself. Lawyers for the family on Thursday released a statement saying they were deeply disappointed in the inspector general report and maintain Alexander-Garcia’s death was unnecessary and stemmed from over-aggressive policing.

