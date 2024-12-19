Tariff threats cast a shadow over US reliance on Canada for the majority of its oil imports

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. increasingly relies on Canadian crude oil to meet domestic demand and that relationship faces potential strain amid tariff threats. More than 50% of crude oil imported to the U.S. comes from Canada, up from 33% in 2013. The increase follows a jump in production from Canada’s western provinces and growing pipeline capacity to its southern neighbor. Another roughly 10% of imports come from Mexico. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened blanket tariffs of up to 25%, which includes everything oil from the nation’s northern and southern neighbors. That has raised concerns about the potential for higher energy costs fueling inflation.

