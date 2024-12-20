Skip to Content
Baby Jesus figurine stolen from Colorado nativity scene returned anonymously with apology

DENVER (AP) — A baby Jesus figurine snatched from a nativity scene in Colorado has been returned in time for Christmas, with an apology.

The statuette of Jesus lying in a manger, stolen from a public display in downtown Fort Collins, was dropped off anonymously at a fire station Thursday, police said. It was accompanied by a handwritten note saying: “I’m really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won’t happen again.”

Police in the college town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Denver said they had no information about who had stolen it.

