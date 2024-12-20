California regulators vote to delay closure of gas storage facility, site of worst US methane leak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California regulators have approved a controversial proposal to delay the closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility, the site of the nation’s largest known methane leak, which forced thousands of families from their Los Angeles homes in 2015. The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday voted 4-0, with one commissioner recused, to approve a judge’s proposed decision that Aliso Canyon should remain open for the time being. But commissioners said the vote created a pathway to lowering or eliminating reliance on Aliso Canyon in future years by establishing a target for the level of demand for natural gas in Southern California that can be met without the need of the facility.

