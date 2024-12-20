EPA head Regan, who championed environmental justice, to leave office Dec. 31

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Regan, who has led the Environmental Protection Agency throughout President Joe Biden’s four-year term, said Friday he will be leaving the agency Dec. 31, about three weeks before Biden’ leaves office. In a letter to agency employees, Regan said he was proud of the EPA’s work to confront climate change, restrict air and water pollution and spend tens of billions of dollars under the administration’s landmark climate law to spur clean energy development. Regan, the first Black man to head the EPA, noted that the agency elevated the role of environmental justice under his watch and “placed it at the center of our decision-making.″

