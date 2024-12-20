Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling over 600,000 child car seats because harness may not hold children

DETROIT (AP) — Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling nearly 609,000 child car seats because the harness adjuster can loosen and the seats may not restrain children. The company says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety reguators that the recall affects certain Rava seats with a plastic harness adjuster button. Debris can get into the front harness adjuster, making it loose and increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Nuna will send owners a fix-it kit with a new seat pad, instructions on cleaning the harness adjuster and a screwdriver to remove a plastic cover. No date has been set to notify owners by letter.

