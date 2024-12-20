Trump to nominate the head of Catholic advocacy group as US ambassador to the Vatican

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he’s nominating the president of the advocacy group CatholicVote to be the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. Brian Burch is the president and co-founder of CatholicVote. He and his wife, Sara, have nine children and live in the Chicago suburbs. Trump on Friday said on social media, “Brian loves his Church and the United States — He will make us all proud.”

