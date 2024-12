For the world, 2024 was riven by conflict on two fronts. As the year ends, Gaza is in shambles and tens of thousands are dead. Meanwhile an adjacent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is playing out across the Lebanon landscape as the year ends. A continent away, the Russia-Ukraine war, which began with Russia’s invasion in early 2022, rages on and evolves, claiming more casualties as it goes.

