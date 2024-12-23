Italy vows to push ahead with dormant migrant vetting centers in Albania
Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government has vowed to open controversial migrant processing centers in Albania that have remained dormant after Italian courts refused to validate the transfer of the first two groups of migrants. A government statement that confirmed Italy’s intention to reopen the centers did not give a timeline. It cited a court ruling last week by Italy’s highest court that said Italian judges could not substitute for government policy on deciding which countries are safe for repatriation of migrants whose asylum requests are rejected. The centers opened in October ready to accept up to 3,000 migrants a month picked up by the Italian coast guard in international waters.