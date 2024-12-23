Mozambique court upholds the governing party’s presidential election victory as protests flare again

MAPUTO, Mozambique. (AP) — Mozambique’s highest court has upheld the governing party’s win in the October presidential election following weeks of opposition protests in which more than 100 people have died. The court on Monday said irregularities in the election “did not substantially influence the results” and that Daniel Chapo with the governing party, Frelimo, won with 65.17% of the vote. It said opposition politician Venâncio Mondlane had 24.29%. The court revised the initial results that said Chapo received 70%. Soon after the announcement, Mondlane’s supporters again took to the streets in the capital of the southern African nation, Maputo, burning tires and blocking roads.

