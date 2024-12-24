Lawyers for ex-Abercrombie CEO say dementia may leave him incompetent to face sex charges

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Defense lawyers say the former longtime CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch may have dementia, and a competency hearing is necessary to determine if he can face sex charges. The lawyers for 80-year-old Michael Jeffries made the assertions in court papers unsealed Monday in federal court in Central Islip on Long Island. Jeffries is free on $10 million bond after pleading not guilty in October. Prosecutors say Jeffries, his romantic partner and a third man lured men into drug-fueled sex parties in the Hamptons, on Long Island, by dangling the promise of modeling for the retailer’s ads.

