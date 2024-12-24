Q&A: Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe reunite for ‘Nosferatu’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Willem Dafoe enjoys working with a filmmaker, he’ll often jump at the chance to do it again. The list of directors the 69-year-old has worked with more than once is an extensive one that includes Wes Anderson, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paul Schrader, Lars von Trier and, now for a third time, Robert Eggers. The pair spoke with The Associated Press about Eggers’ upcoming adaptation of “Nosferatu” hitting theaters Wednesday, some of the challenges they faced making “The Lighthouse” and the unique relationship that exists between actors and directors.

