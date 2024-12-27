8 people killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A collision between a bus and a truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast has left eight people dead and 27 others injured. Prosecutors in Veracruz state said the accident happened before dawn Friday on a stretch of highway near the state capital, Xalapa. Most of the victims were apparently passengers aboard the ADO-line bus. The dead included three men, four women and a girl. The 27 injured were being treated at local hospitals, but there was no immediate information on their condition. The cause of the accident was unclear, but some roads in the mountainous area are known for their pronounced curves.

