Las Cruces will increase minimum wage starting January 1, 2025

LAS CRUCES, Texas (KVIA)-- Since 2020 the City of Las Cruces has calculated the minimum wage and tipped wage based on the City ordinance and compared it to the minimum wage and tipped wage set by the State of New Mexico from there the city adopts the higher amount.

This year the city has decided to increase minimum wage from $12.36 to $12.65, while the state will remain at $12 an hour.

Marci Dickerson, owner of The Game sports bar and grill says now is not a good time for an increase because it will increase the price of other goods.

"Many people look at the minimum wage increase and they think it's good for people because it's going to take that one level of employee and elevate them.But in all actuality, it's not good.And the reason why is with every minimum wage increase, the products, the goods and services that people are buying get more expensive. Right now, our food is at an all time high cost," Dickerson said.

The tip minimum wage will also increase from $4.95 to $5.06. Dickerson says although it's better for one set of people, the majority of people will be negatively impacted.