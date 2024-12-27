New York correction officers pummeled handcuffed prisoner before death, footage shows

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released body-camera footage shows that a man fatally beaten in a New York prison this month was repeatedly pummeled by correction officers while in handcuffs. Forty-three-year-old Robert Brooks was pronounced dead on Dec. 10, the morning after the assault at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County. Footage of the encounter was made public by New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Friday. She called the officers’ actions “shocking and disturbing.” They show correction officers punching and kicking Brooks as he lies on a medical table, then yanking him up by his neck and dropping him. An attorney for Brooks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

