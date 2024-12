529 college savings plans are powerful tools to help pay for the mounting costs of an education. You can use 529 funds to cover only qualified education expenses without incurring a tax penalty, but it can be hard to pinpoint how much money you actually need. What do you do if you still have money left over after covering education expenses? Here’s what you should consider when converting your 529 funds to a Roth IRA.

