U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector warns of dangers of crossing the border during the holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector, in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement, urges caution and emphasizes the severe dangers associated with illegal border crossings during the winter holiday season.

With freezing temperatures on the border and in our area, Migrants attempting to cross the border illegally face life-threatening conditions, including exposure to extreme cold, which can result in hypothermia, frostbite, or even death.

"The border region encompasses unforgiving terrain including deserts, mountains, and remote wilderness areas that become especially hazardous during the winter," USBP said in a news release.

USBP El Paso Sector also says that increased holiday travel leads to heavy traffic on highways near the border, increasing the risk of vehicle accidents involving migrants.

“Crossing the border illegally is never safe, but the risks are even greater during the winter months,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good.

“We want to prevent unnecessary tragedies and remind people that these routes are controlled by transnational criminal organizations that exploit vulnerable individuals,” Chief Good added.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the El Paso Sector saw 176 migrants who died because of illegal smuggling schemes.

“Human smugglers prey on individuals who find themselves in precarious and desperate situations,” said Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens.

“Unfortunately, migrants who place their faith in these deceitful individuals often face dire consequences, which can lead to severe injuries or even tragic loss of life. HSI is unwavering in our commitment to strengthening our partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies to address this urgent and heart-wrenching issue. Our mission is to collaboratively develop thoughtful and practical solutions prioritizing the safety of those seeking a better future along the border, ultimately working to save lives and protect vulnerable individuals. Collaborating with our partners also significantly improves the accuracy of our targeting strategies aimed at human smugglers,” Special Agent Stevens added.

More updates in later newscasts.