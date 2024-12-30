Sun Bowl teams visit El Paso hospitals

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The University of Washington and the University of Louisville football programs took trips to multiple El Paso hospitals today, spreading some holiday cheer before the Sun Bowl tomorrow afternoon.

Washington visited the Las Palmas Medical Center and the Hospitals of Providence, while Louisville visited the El Paso Children's Hospital.

The teams went in and out of patient's rooms, handed out gifts and autographs, and also took pictures with both patients and the hospital staff.

Robby Anderson, the CEO of the Hospitals of Providence, said that it's great for teams from a different community to be able to come out and light up people's days here in El Paso.

"You know, these kids, you have to be in the hospital at this time of the season, and to get to see the smiling faces of the football players, the coaches, our staff too as well too. So it's super exciting for them as well."

Washington Huskies players told ABC-7 that they encourage everyone to try and come out to volunteer at children's hospitals, wherever they are.

ABC-7 spoke with the director of player development for Louisville, Deion Branch. Branch, a former Super Bowl MVP with the New England Patriots, said the team has enjoyed their time in El Paso, and loved the experience at the hospital.

"This is what it's all about. Giving back. And these young men are doing an amazing job. I always harp and preach to these young men, and it's always about giving back, and that's all the time."