10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into a crowd in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street on Wednesday, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police said Wednesday they are dealing with a mass casualty incident, including an unknown number of fatalities, in the city’s famed Bourbon Street area after a car reportedly plowed into a group of people.

New Orleans’ emergency preparedness agency earlier warned of the incident in the district and cautioned people to stay away from the area.

The nature of injuries and the number of dead are unknown at this time, police say.