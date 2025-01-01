A fireworks explosion in the Honolulu area has killed 2 people and injured 20
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say two people died and another 20 were injured in a New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in a Honolulu-area neighborhood. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the accident occurred just before midnight outside a home. The neighborhood is near Honolulu’s international airport and a joint U.S. Air Force and Navy base. Authorities said Wednesday that two people were declared dead at the scene, and the other 20 victims were transported to hospitals. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was investigating the cause of the blast and had no details about how it occurred. The victims were not immediately identified.