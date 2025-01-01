College football playoff game in New Orleans postponed 24 hours in aftermath of deadly French Quarter attack
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — College football playoff game in New Orleans postponed 24 hours in aftermath of deadly French Quarter attack.
