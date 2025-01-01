FBI doesn’t believe New Orleans attacker was ‘solely responsible,’ asks public’s help in tracking down associates
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — FBI doesn’t believe New Orleans attacker was ‘solely responsible,’ asks public’s help in tracking down associates.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — FBI doesn’t believe New Orleans attacker was ‘solely responsible,’ asks public’s help in tracking down associates.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.