Skip to Content
News

FBI doesn’t believe New Orleans attacker was ‘solely responsible,’ asks public’s help in tracking down associates

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — FBI doesn’t believe New Orleans attacker was ‘solely responsible,’ asks public’s help in tracking down associates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content