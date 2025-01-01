German government condemns New Year’s Eve violence after hundreds of arrests

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has condemned incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked and injured, mostly with fireworks. Revellers traditionally ring in the new year with firework displays in public places, but the latest celebrations were accompanied in many cases with emergency officials being targeted with fireworks. In Berlin, 30 police officers and one firefighter were injured in confrontations in which fireworks were used, leading to hundreds of arrests, city officials said. Five people were killed and hundreds injured after being hit accidentally by fireworks, German news agency dpa reported.

