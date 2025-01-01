Israeli strikes kill 9 in Gaza as war grinds into the new year with no end in sight

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medics say Israeli strikes have killed at least nine people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children. The nearly 15-month war ground on into the new year with no end in sight. One strike hit a home in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, the most isolated and heavily destroyed part of the territory, where Israel has been waging a major operation since early October. Gaza’s Health Ministry says seven people were killed, including a woman and four children, and that at least a dozen other people were wounded. Another strike overnight into Wednesday in central Gaza killed a woman and a child, according to the hospital that received the bodies.

