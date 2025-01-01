New Orleans barriers to prevent vehicle attacks were in the process of being replaced

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven years ago, New Orleans officials began installing adjustable barriers at intersections in the famed French Quarter to temporarily prevent vehicles from entering the tourist area where the narrow streets are typically teeming with pedestrians every night of the week. But the steel columns known as bollards were in the process of being replaced and some were apparently not engaged early on New Year’s Day when a motorist rammed a pickup truck through a crowd of revelers, killing ten people. As vehicle attacks have increased globally in recent decades, cities around the world have installed bollards in pedestrian-heavy areas. They are also a common sight in New York, London, Paris and Tokyo.

