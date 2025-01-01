Pakistan and India conduct annual exchange of lists of nuclear assets under bilateral pact

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it has exchanged lists of nuclear facilities with India as part of a bilateral pact that bars them from attacking each other’s nuclear facilities. The two sides exchange such lists on the first day of January every year. In a statement, the ministry said on Wednesday the lists were simultaneously handed over through their respective diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi. Pakistan and India have had strained relations since their independence from colonial British rule in 1947 over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.