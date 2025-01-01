At least 4 people are killed in a shooting in Montenegro and 4 others are wounded

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — An armed man has killed at least four people and wounded four others in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje. Police and local media said the shooter was on the run following Wednesday’s shooting. Police dispatched special troops to search for the man in Cetinje, some 30 kilometers — about 18 miles — northwest of the capital of Podgorica. A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and left armed. Police identified the shooter only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old. The state RTCG television and other local media said seven people were killed.

