Gadsden ISD delays classes two hours for frigid temperatures Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Frigid temperatures are expected starting late tonight and tomorrow morning. We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert as a result.
Gadsden ISD will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, January 21, 2025.
"This decision was made to protect students who wait at bus stops as early as 6:30 AM from dangerous cold exposure," a district spokesperson said.
Gadsden ISD employees are also on a two-hour delay, as well as buses.