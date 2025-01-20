Gadsden ISD delays classes two hours for frigid temperatures Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Frigid temperatures are expected starting late tonight and tomorrow morning. We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert as a result.

Gadsden ISD will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, January 21, 2025.

"This decision was made to protect students who wait at bus stops as early as 6:30 AM from dangerous cold exposure," a district spokesperson said.

Gadsden ISD employees are also on a two-hour delay, as well as buses.