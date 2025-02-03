El Paso economist, business owner discuss pause on tariffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier today she plans to use the next month to negotiate with President Trump and find a solution that benefits both countries.

Sheinbaum said the tariff will pause for a month and the Mexican government will work with the U.S. on security and fentanyl.

She added that President Trump agreed to look at weapons trafficking from the U.S. into Mexico as the establishment of some.

"It's a good sign that cooler heads have prevailed, if only temporarily," UTEP Economics and Finance Professor Tom Fullerton said.

Fullerton expects the next month to be a "cooling-off period," and said a tariff would have raised unemployment and inflation in both countries.

"To ignore the current industrial structure of the United States is a bad idea," Fullerton said.

"That industrial structure allows U.S. companies to survive in a world where everybody has to operate very efficiently."

Some El Paso-based businesses, like Quality Fruit and Vegetable Co., rely heavily on imports from Mexico.

"We have trucks there daily that we'll get anywhere from a trailer load to three or four coming in," the company's founder Nick Delgado said.

If the tariffs eventually go into effect, Delgado plans to wait and see if the extra labor and import cost, would be cheaper than buying products from somewhere in the U.S., such as Florida.