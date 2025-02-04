Council aims to create training for elected officials on using staff during election season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council wants to develop a training that sets parameters for elected officials on how they use their staffers during election season.

On Tuesday, council members took up an item in executive session that involved an investigation involving a former elected official.

City spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta declined to say who it involved saying the city doesn’t comment on items in executive session.

Whoever the investigation involved, it prompted council members to vote 8-0 on a lengthy action item that covered a wide array of training for city representatives, their legislative aides, and employees assigned to work for council members.

Last December, ABC-7 uncovered a police report detailing a physical fight involving former City Representative Cassandra Hernandez, her husband and her legislative aide. The incident, which happened as she ran for mayor resulted in her husband, Jeremy Jordan, charged with aggravated assault and her employee, Rafael Alvarado, being treated at the hospital for injuries.

On Tuesday, council provided this direction to city staff:

“Motion made, seconded and carried that the City of El Paso authorizes the implementation of a training afforded to city representatives regarding their roles as supervisors over legislative aides, authorizes a comprehensive ethics and harassment training for city council, and employees assigned to work for members of council, including their legislative aides, on the specific parameters and restrictions related to election activities under applicable state and local law, and authorizes the city attorney to engage outside legal counsel,” City Representative Alejandra Chavez noted for the record.

The City of El Paso launched an investigation after the alleged assault on Alvarado, which wrapped up within the last week as per city spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta.

Cruz-Acosta confirmed to ABC-7 he is no longer employed by the city.

Cruz-Acosta said, in part, “He previously served as a Legislative Aide for District 3 under the former Council Representative, who has since termed out. His last day with the City was on Jan. 3, 2025, concurrent with the transition in District 3’s leadership.”

Court records show no activity on Jordan's criminal case since November 8, 2024, when the case was filed.