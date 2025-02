In exchange for a one month delay on President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has agreed to send 10,000 troops to the U.S-Mexico border.

Trump and Sheinbaum spoke on Monday and agreed that Mexico will increase its efforts to combat drug trafficking into the U.S., while the U.S. will intensify actions to block the flow of firearms into Mexico, according to Sheinbaum's X Post.