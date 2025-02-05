Victims of Las Cruces man charged with contributing to child delinquency speak out ahead of sentencing Thursday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Curtis Powell is facing sentencing tomorrow for child delinquency charges, he was arrested in 2023 for multiple sex crimes involving a child. On Thursday he's facing a minimum sentence of five years of probation and forty hours of community service.

His niece Darnicia Maree, who says she is also a victim of Powells, says her uncle is confident he won't receive the max penalty which she says is nineteen years.

"He actually called me. I answer the phone. I was like, what do you want? He says, oh, hey, no, I just wanted to let you know that, I got away with it, like I said I would. And to me, I immediately told him, like bragging about getting away with raping and harming children in our family is not something to brag about," said Maree.

Maree says that in 2023, Powell was released a couple days after his release.

"They let him out on his own recognizance. Maybe after, like, a day or two of him being in there. And he has been out this entire time. He is at home right now, relaxing, chilling, probably watching Law and Order SVU, his favorite show," Maree told ABC-7.

Maree is asking the public to write to Judge Jaquez for his consideration during the sentencing February 6, 2025, at 8:30 AM.