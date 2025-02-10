El Paso County Coliseum bond project could return to ballot soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than $105 million to upgrade the El Paso County Coliseum and nearby facilities could be on the ballot this May, just six months after voters denied the proposition in November's election.

111,908 voters (50.15%) voted against the proposition, while 111,240 (49.85%) voted in support.

The bond proposition includes plans to upgrade the coliseum's HVAC, sound system, seating and ADA accessibility.

The plans also propose repurposing the adjacent Sherman Barn into an event and music venue as well as replacing the current roller rink with an open-air pavilion.

Shortly after the November election, county officials shared their reaction with ABC-7.

"I had raised a concern that, we were requesting authority from the voters to issue too much debt," Iliana Holguin, El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 3 said in November. "We could bring them back to the voters in the future."

David Stout, County Commissioner for Precinct 2, stressed the importance of maintaining facilities.

"We want to make sure that the Coliseum continues to be a viable, safe, accessible place. It's an amazing community asset. It's a historic asset. We need to invest in that property," Stout said at the time.

"It seems to me that (vote) was just so close that just a little more work maybe would have gotten it across--a little better information, would have gotten it across the finish line."

