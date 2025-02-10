Trump says he’ll put tariffs on aluminum and steel imports

President Trump says he plans to announce a 25% tax on all imported steel and aluminum. Borderplex Alliance CEO, Jon Barela told ABC-7 taxing imported steel and aluminum would likely raise costs for people and companies that purchase those metals. He said that El Paso would feel a "dramatic and negative" impact of these imposed tariffs.

"There could be potentially thousands of jobs affected by this tariff proposal. It is a problem to many small manufacturers, large manufacturers in this region. They now have to scramble to find a new source of product for steel and aluminum parts," said Barela.