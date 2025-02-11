One year later: Remembering fallen LCPD officer Jonah Hernandez

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- One year ago today, Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Hernandez was stabbed while responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive. He was stabbed by the suspected who had allegedly been trespassing, according to LCPD.

The department launched Operation Not in Vain,' a partnership aiming to reduce crime in Las Cruces. The operation honors the life and legacy of fallen Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez. It ran through November of 2024.