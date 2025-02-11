Skip to Content
News

One year later: Remembering fallen LCPD officer Jonah Hernandez

LCPD
By
New
Published 10:26 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- One year ago today, Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Hernandez was stabbed while responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive. He was stabbed by the suspected who had allegedly been trespassing, according to LCPD.

The department launched Operation Not in Vain,' a partnership aiming to reduce crime in Las Cruces. The operation honors the life and legacy of fallen Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez. It ran through November of 2024.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content