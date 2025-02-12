2 people injured in Sun Metro explosion transported to Phoenix hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 2 people who were injured in an explosion at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center in East El Paso are recovering at a burn center in Phoenix, Arizona.

A spokesperson with Valleywise Health confirmed to ABC-7 that 2 patients are being treated at the Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center.

As of 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, both patients were listed in critical condition, according to the spokesperson.

El Paso Fire Department crews responded to a vehicle explosion at the Sun Metro facility around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire Department officials assessed seven people injured in the fire. Four were transported to nearby hospitals.