City to provide update on fire at Sun Metro Transit Operations Center
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today Sun Metro is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide "additional details" on the explosion at Sun Metro Transit Center.
The incident remains under investigation. The fire resulted in injuries to eight individuals, five were
transported to area hospitals, while three declined medical transportation. Of those hospitalized,
two are in critical condition and have been flown to a burn center in Phoenix.