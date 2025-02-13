Skip to Content
News

City to provide update on fire at Sun Metro Transit Operations Center

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:14 AM
Published 10:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today Sun Metro is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide "additional details" on the explosion at Sun Metro Transit Center.

The incident remains under investigation. The fire resulted in injuries to eight individuals, five were
transported to area hospitals, while three declined medical transportation. Of those hospitalized,
two are in critical condition and have been flown to a burn center in Phoenix.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content