Get Ready for Spring with the El Paso Home & Garden Show

Whether you are looking for Home Improvement, Landscaping, Gardening or just exploring new ideas for your space, the El Paso Home and Garden Show has you covered.

This comprehensive event has something for everyone. Complete with individual booths ready to provide advice, demos or a crafting area for your little ones, this is your one stop shop event for you, your home, and your garden.

The El Paso Home & Garden Show will be held today at the El Paso Convention Center from 1-5 PM.