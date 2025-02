EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 50 couples will be married at noon today in a "Mega Marriage" at Southwest University Park for a shared marriage experience.

All couples present will be receiving gifts from sponsors like Hotel Indigo, Johnson Jewelers and Morra Mia.

This is a free event for both family and the public to witness, with doors opening at 10:30 AM, with a variety of concessions available for purchase.